Kaal Bhairav Rahasya actor reveals something important, Zuber K Khan set to bid adieu to Naagin 3, Drashti Dhami’s next move, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Mahi Way actress Pushtiie Shakti reveals her different avatar

Anyone can be confident with a head full of hair, but a confident bald man? Well, there's your diamond in the rough.

Recently, actress Pushtiie Shakti broke all the stereotypes by rocking the bald look just as a part of her bucket list.

Pushtiie took to social media and posted some pictures of her new avatar. She wrote, “Ticking off things on my Bucket List,” and boy she rocks it like a pro.

Hina Khan feels happy and shares her excitement

Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 tops the BARC ratings and has grabbed the first position across all TV channels. As we know, BARC ratings determine the position of shows and channels, running on Television which are calculated every week. It was the moment of great joy for actress Hina Khan when she woke up to the news that her show came first in the TRP race.

Hina, who portrays the character of TV's iconic vamp, Komolika, decided to express gratitude to all her fans in a special way. No doubt, Hina has a good voice and sings pretty well. In fact, she receives compliments from fans for her singing skills, and many even ask her to sing for her current show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. And so, the actress sang the title track of Kasautii for her fans, showing her gratitude for loving the show.

THIS show gets RENEWED for a 6th season on the SAME channel

One of the most successful shows for TV Land, Younger is all set to remain there amidst the major shuffling and re-shuffling of all the other shows at Viacom's cable networks.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the series was initially slated to move to Viacom's Paramount Network for the coming season, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter it will remain in its original home. The reversal of plans will keep it in the scripted originals business for a bit longer.

Meanwhile, Paramount's dramedy Emily in Paris, from Younger creator Darren Star, has found its title character in Lily Collins (To the Bone, Tolkien). She'll play a driven young woman from the Midwest who moves to Paris when an unexpected job opportunity arises. The 10-episode series will follow Emily as she adjusts to her new home, deals with culture clash at her job and juggles her career, new friendships, and love life.

Both Emily in Paris and Younger were intended to be part of a Thursday dramedy night at Paramount Network as the former Spike TV looked to establish itself as a general-audience destination. A series adaptation of the 1996 movie First Wives Club from Girls Trip's Tracy Oliver was also slated to be part of the night.

Paramount Network launched in January 2018 and had some success with limited series Waco and drama Yellowstone, which drew strong ratings and will return for a second season in June. Unscripted Spike holdovers Bar Rescue and Lip Sync Battle remain, and the network recently poached a Wife Swap revival from CMT. But the network has had a rough go finding traction for its other scripted efforts thus far.

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya actor Rahul Sharma reveals something important

Celebrities dealing with fake accounts on social media are not a new thing. Often we witness cases of imposters who create fake accounts of popular celebrities, and with their fake identity they talk and fool people. A lot of times fans fall prey to these imposters’ trap. The latest case of fake account is of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya actor Rahul Sharma.

Rahul recently posted on his Instagram handle how an imposter created a fake account on social media using his pictures and name, and not just that, but also used a fake number to trap girls.

Zuber K Khan set to bid adieu to Naagin 3

Actor Zuber K Khan who rose to fame with Colors TV's popular show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki is making headlines for multiple projects. After the success of Dosti Ke Side Effects alongside Sapna Choudhary, he bagged Colors TV's Naagin 3, and now he is all set to enter Zee TV's supernatural show Manmohini. However, his stint in the Ekta Kapoor supernatural show Naagin 3 starring Pearl V Puri, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas is all set to come to an end.

Meanwhile, Zuber will be playing the character of a superhero called Vanraj in Zee TV's Manmohini.

The upcoming film starring Bhavya Gandhi will RELEASE on...

Bhavya Gandhi is already a part of &TV's Shaadi Ke Siyape as one of the leads, and he also does multiple projects in the Gujarati entertainment industry.

It is no secret that the actor rose to fame with his long-running and breakout role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah years ago, but the actor has evolved a lot ever since.

Post quitting the show, he went on to do a Gujarati film Pappa Tane Nahi Samjhay which was a massive success. It was followed up by his stint on stage in a play.

And now, as he enjoys being back in a Hindi daily soap again, another film of the actor called Bau Nahi Vichaar is up for release. The film is all set to release on 3rd May 2019.

So fans of Bhavya, lock your dates.

Drashti Dhami’s next move

Drashti Dhami is one of the leading ladies of small screen. The actress who became a household name for her stint of Geet in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi was last seen on Colors TV's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. While the actor will be seen in Gathbandhan for a dance sequence, fans are eagerly waiting for her return on small screen. And here’s some good news.

Drashti is all set to appear on a ZEE5 original chat show called The Greedy Closet. Hosted by Monica Dogra, this chat show brings together, on screen, 13 of India's top fashion designers, with 13 of India's most fashionable Top TV stars, for the first time ever. Drashti will appear on the show along with designer Payal Singhal.

Fans appreciate Harshad Chopda and Anupriya Kapoor’s bond

Tere Liye was a romantic tale of two young kids who were best friends in school and later fall in love. However, due to circumstances, their relationship falls apart after growing up, only to unite again.

The story was set in Kolkata, showcasing two Bengali families. The show featured actors Harshad Chopda and Anupriya Kapoor in lead roles. The show aired on Star Plus from 2010 to 2011 and became a huge hit on TV.

The best part of the show was its title track, Tere Liye which was sung by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher. Viewers were so in love with the song that many had made it their phone's ringtone or caller tune. It's been eight years since the show went off-air and fans still reminisce about the show.

Shaadi Ke Siyape to feature Bhavya and Chandni

&TV’s Shaadi Ke Siyape will showcase an interesting wedding this time and actors Bhavya Sachdeva and Chandni Bhagwanani will play the would-be couple in this weekend’s episode.

Chandni was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, while Bhavya was part of the TV show Woh Apna Sa.

Kaizaad Kotwal roped in for ALTBalaji series Fittrat

Kaizaad Kotwal, who has featured in movies like Phantom, Airlift, Udta Punjab, Raees, 2.0, will be part of an upcoming interesting concept for the web space.

Kaizaad is presently shooting for Tanveer Bookwala’s banner Ding Entertainment’s series titled Fittrat for ALTBalaji. He will be playing an important role.