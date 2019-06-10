"Kaash News Aisa Hota!"- 5 Fake news you wish were true

MUMBAI: Today, newspapers are filled with one bad news after another and news-readers sound more like they’re reading doomsday predictions rather than news! Sony SAB’s latest offering ‘Apna News Aayega’ is a show that delivers news with a fun twist – a blend that adds a touch of humor to happenings across the world. With a satirical bang on current affairs and relevance to the topics, the audience will relate to it almost instantly. While the show will appear in 2 minute segments through the day on weekends, it will leave the audience with a bite of reality while laughing to their heart’s content.

So, here’s a look at some news headline we wish were actually true:

1.The Queen announces to return Kohinoor, if India won the World Cup

Finally! It’s now in the hands of our Indian Cricket team, to get back the precious Kohinoor. Let’s Bleed Blue and get the diamond back. Indiaaaa.. Indiaa..

2.It’s happening! Salman has announced his wedding date

The day that you have been waiting for is finally here. Mark your calendars for the most awaited wedding of Bollywood ever. Finally, ‘Bhai ki shaadi ho rahi hai’!

3.The Earth is no longer under the threat of global warming

NASA has revealed a report relieving everyone of the threat that ‘Global – Warming’ worldwide catastrophe was. It states that global warming is no longer a threat to the world. Welcome to a safer, greener planet.

4.Now you can take a bus trip to Mars

Booking your tickets for a fun weekend trip to Mars is now as simple as booking your ticket to the hill station. Book yours now!

5.Taimur will soon be making his Bollywood debut

‘Chote Nawab’, Taimur stars in a never seen before avatar in KJo’s next big project. Catch a glimpse of the young internet sensation as he begins his Bollywood journey this year with ‘KG Student of The Year’

