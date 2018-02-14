Kabeer Shah to play Mogli in Naamkarann

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the upcoming leap in Star Plus’ popular daily Naamkarann. The series is all set to witness many new characters being introduced in the storyline. We had also reported about TV actors Payal Bhojwani, Bhavesh Balchandani entering the show. Now we have yet another update from the daily.

Well, child artist Kabir Shah will also play a pivotal role in the narrative post leap. According to a source, a child character named Mogli will enter the show. He will be adopted from an orphanage. Kabir, who started his career with Star Plus’ Jana Na Dil Se Door, will play Mogli.

As the name suggests, his character will be mischievous and naughty. Apparently, he will have a very strong role in the show and his track will be on air for approximately four months.

In a short span of time, seven-year-old Kabir has made a name for himself in the industry. He was part of big shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Ishq Main Marjawa and was last seen as young Talip in Sony TV’s magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh.

Won’t it be interesting to see a character named Mogli in the show? We have heard that Kabir has bagged the role after leaving behind many child artists. According to our information, he will start shooting by this week. We could not reach out to Kabir or his guardians for a comment.

Are you excited for the leap in Naamkarann? Share your excitement in the comment section below and stay glued to TellyChakkar for more such spoilers and updates from the telly land.