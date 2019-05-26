News

Kabir and Kavya perform romantic dance in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2019 03:30 PM

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna (Sunny Side Up Films) is keeping viewers hooked with its gripping storyline.

The makers are managing to bring new twists each time. Now, in the upcoming episodes, the makers are set to grab more eyeballs by showcasing a romantic ball dance of Kabir (Zain Imam) and Kavya (Tanvi Dogra) in white outfits.

Kabir and Kavya are married but haven’t realized that they are also in love.

Due to some problems in the family, the duo are not able to come closer.

Will this dance lead to them realizing their feelings?

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Star Bharat, Kabir (Zain Imam), Kavya (Tanvi Dogra)

