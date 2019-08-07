Kabir and Pooja's misunderstanding resolved in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kabir and Pooja have several clashes.

Adding more drama to the same, Dhruv kidnaps Pooja and spoils the rapport developed between Pooja and Kabir.

Kabir is left with no other option and decides to give up this revenge drama.

Kabir thus resigns from Pooja’s factory. However, Pooja feels that Kabir is the only one who can run the business and misses him.

At an event where Pooja is the showstopper, Dhruv plans to attack and kill her. Kabir saves Pooja’s life once again before everyone.

Kabir and Pooja’s misunderstandings are thus resolved.

It will be interesting to see whether this is the beginning of their love story.