News

Kabir and Pooja's misunderstanding resolved in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will showcase interesting twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Kabir and Pooja have several clashes.

Adding more drama to the same, Dhruv kidnaps Pooja and spoils the rapport developed between Pooja and Kabir.

Kabir is left with no other option and decides to give up this revenge drama.

Kabir thus resigns from Pooja’s factory. However, Pooja feels that Kabir is the only one who can run the business and misses him.

At an event where Pooja is the showstopper, Dhruv plans to attack and kill her. Kabir saves Pooja’s life once again before everyone.

Kabir and Pooja’s misunderstandings are thus resolved.

It will be interesting to see whether this is the beginning of their love story. 

Tags > Kabir, Pooja, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Itishree Singh
Juhi
Juhi
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days