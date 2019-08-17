News

Kabir and Pooja's sizzling dance amid sangeet ceremony in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

17 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily sosp Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Kabir is making Pooja dance to his tunes on the name of her mother and here Pooja is also left with no other option.

Pooja is all broken as she can't let anything happen to her mother as she has found her after years.

Here Kabir has organized sangeet ceremony and Pooja gets ready and does what all he wants.

Kabir takes Pooja on stage and they make her dance with him, Kabir gets too close to Pooja and she couldn't do anything.

Kabir and Pooja does a sizzling dance performance and here Rani is super irked to see all this happening in front of her eyes as she loves Kabir.

