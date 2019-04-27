Kabir and Zara to REUNITE in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Ishq Subhan Allah will soon introduce a new twist.



As seen in the recent episodes, there are some flashback scenes shown in which Zara asks the family whether Kabir wants to divorce her. She also contemplates taking a decision since Kabir wants her to file a divorce. As the track progressed, Kabir brought Zara to Irfan’s house and Zara told him that Kabir still loves her.



However, Kabir denied this, saying that he does not and that time has changed.



In the episodes ahead, Zara is surrounded by a lot of media people and happens to faint. Kabir rushes to her aid and makes her feel comfortable. He also takes care of her health.



With this, Zara realizes that Kabir really cares for her, but will the two change their decision to part ways?



Keep reading this space for more updates.