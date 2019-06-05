Kabir to confess his love for Zara on EID in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is high on drama. Kabir and Zara are still at loggerheads and are trying to sort their issues out.

In the upcoming episode Zara and Kabir’s differences has increased after what all happened amid wedding and how Kabir has put a bitter condition.

Kabir himself is suffering after what all he did as he didn’t want this to happen but he did this for Zara’s safety.

Zara comes to meet Aisha who is not keeping well, and Kabir feels bad that Zara is still connected for his mother and what did he do to her father.

And finally during EID Kabir is going to break down and will end up confessing love for Zara.

It will be interesting to see is Zara will accept his love or no.