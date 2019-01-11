Kabir humiliates Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah

In the upcoming episode, Kabir and Zeenat come to Zara’s outhouse. Kabir is investigating things and messes up Zara’s outhouse. He then finds the phone in one of her jute bags.

Kabir is shocked and drags Zara to Ahmed house, where Kabir’s mom supports her.

Kabir is not ready to listen to anything, and Shahbaz and Zeenat are very happy to see Zara being humiliated in front of everyone.

It will be interesting to see if Zara can prove herself innocent and find out who actually hid the phone in her outhouse.