Kabir to realise his love for Aanchal in Sony TV’s Haasil

01 Dec 2017 07:09 PM

Alchemy Films’ popular romantic thriller Haasil which airs on Sony TV, is known for its gripping twist and turns.

The ardent viewers of the series are witnessing some interesting sequences which is keeping them hooked to the episodes. Kabir (Vatsal Seth) has been successful in trapping Anchal (Nikita Dutta) in his fake love game.

Now we hear, the upcoming episodes of the show have a lot more twists to unfold. 

Read on –

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, a secret messenger will inform Anchal about Kabir’s wrong deeds. Further, to learn about the identity of the secret messanger, Kabir and Aanchal will hold a press conference to announce their fake engagement.

To everyone’s surprise, Aanchal will end up slapping Kabir during the press conference. Further, Kabir will realise that he has truly fallen in love with Anchal.

What made Anchal to take such a step? Has Kabir really changed? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable till the time of filing the story!

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

