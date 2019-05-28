Kabir to reveal Vyom’s truth to Kavya in Ek Bhram, Veer suspects Ruhaan and Mishti to be in love in Silsila, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Gathbandhan: Raghu and Dhanak kiss

In the upcoming episode, Raghu and Dhanak come close, as Dhanak adores Raghu in the morning while he is sleeping. Dhanak splashes her wet hair on Raghu's face and gently kisses his forehead. Suddenly, Raghu wakes up. Dhanak feels awkward and moves away from Raghu. Raghu is surprised to see a lipstick mark on his forehead. Raghu and Dhanak share a romantic eyelock. But their love will soon face new trouble when Savitri will provoke Raghu against Dhanak.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2: Veer suspects Ruhaan and Mishti to be in love

In the upcoming episode, Mishti tells Veer that there is a lack of love in their relationship, which upsets him. Veer is heartbroken and slips into depression. He shares his pain with his mother, who consoles him. Veer’s mother highlights that Mishti is already dating someone else and hence left him.Veer wants to know Mishti’s new-found love. He spots her with Ruhaan and turns suspicious.

Krishna Chali London: Krishna agrees to marry Radhey

In the upcoming episode, Radhey shockingly leaves the house and goes missing. A worried Shukla family somehow manages to track down Radhey’s location and thus brings him back to home. But Radhey refuses to come and gets emotional. He confesses his love for Krishna. Krishna also agrees to Radhey’s marriage proposal. Krishna and Radhey’s marriage alliance is fixed, and the family announces their engagement ceremony.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan's loving moments

In the upcoming episode, Guddan saves Akshat from the venomous snake and gets bitten herself. Fortunately, Akshat cleverly gets rid of the snake and rescues Guddan in the nick of time. Guddan is in deep shock. Akshat’s love and care help heal her.

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna: Kabir to reveal Vyom’s truth to Kavya

In the upcoming episode, Kabir, who is feeling guilt-stricken on hiding the big truth of Vyom being a traitor and supporting terrorists despite being an army man, wants to reveal his truth to Kavya.