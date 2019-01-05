News

Kabir’s identity at stake in Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2019 11:30 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is filled with a lot of drama. Ruksaar has started her tantrums again, and Kabir is trying his best to save Zara from her evil intentions.

In the upcoming episode, during the anniversary celebrations of Shahbaz and Aisha, all their family and friends came to attend the party.

Shahbaz wants some financial help to set up a new venture. Zeenat decides to help him.

Zeenat asks her aunt to finance Shahbaz. She offers fifteen lakhs, thus humiliating Kabir, as he makes Kabir feel that he cannot help his father.

Kabir is furious and burns the cheque. He is determined to do some work and earn money.

Zeenat’s aunt questions Kabir’s identity, but Zara stops her.

It will be interesting to see how Kabir earns his living. Will he be able to stand on his feet?
Tags > Kabir, Ishq Subhan Allah, Zara, Zeenat, Shahbaz, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days