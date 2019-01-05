Kabir’s identity at stake in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ishq Subhan Allah is filled with a lot of drama. Ruksaar has started her tantrums again, and Kabir is trying his best to save Zara from her evil intentions.



In the upcoming episode, during the anniversary celebrations of Shahbaz and Aisha, all their family and friends came to attend the party.



Shahbaz wants some financial help to set up a new venture. Zeenat decides to help him.



Zeenat asks her aunt to finance Shahbaz. She offers fifteen lakhs, thus humiliating Kabir, as he makes Kabir feel that he cannot help his father.



Kabir is furious and burns the cheque. He is determined to do some work and earn money.



Zeenat’s aunt questions Kabir’s identity, but Zara stops her.



It will be interesting to see how Kabir earns his living. Will he be able to stand on his feet?