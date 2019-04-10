Kabir’s MAJOR BREAKDOWN in Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah (Creative Eye) is gaining immense popularity.



The current track of the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.



Kabir (Adnan Khan) has asked Zara (Eisha Singh) to not join Shariah Board, else their relationship will suffer considerably.



Kabir, who is not sure of Zara’s final decision, prays that Zara does not do anything that would affect their relationship.



Finally, Zara tells Kabir that she will not join Shariah Board. The latter is relieved. He hugs her tightly and breaks down.



Zara for now has chosen her relationship over everything else.



What are your views on the upcoming tracks? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this place for more updates.