Kabir to take a BIG STEP against Zeenat in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah has Kabir and Zara in the spotlight of problems.

After everything that has happened, Kabir and Zara decide to walk out of the house along with Shahbaz, Ayesha, and Alena, as they cannot tolerate leading the life of servants.

Kabir also comes to face with the fact that Zeenat has plotted against Zara in order to kill her. In addition, Kashan has made Zeenat the owner of all the property and wealth. Kabir now moves out with his family to a new place and works hard to earn for himself and the family.

How will Kabir fulfil his duties as the man of the house?