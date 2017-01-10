Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Firoza Khan

I get bowled over easily by sexy ass: Firoza Khan

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?

Which Drashti Dhami character is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Kabir to throw everyone out of the house in Colors' Thapki Pyar Ki

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2017 07:03 PM

The cricket fever is soaring on Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (SOL and Shunya Square) and so is the drama!!!

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Kabir (Sehban Azim) have been battling hard in a contest of willow.  Now the match will reach its climax.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks of the show, Kabir will win the contest. After winning the match, Kabir will ask everyone to leave the house. Following Kabir’s instructions, the family will leave the house amidst loads of drama, inspite of Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) trying her best against it.”  

Meanwhile, everyone will be surprised to see Neha back and alive. Further, Thapki will help her in recovering from her illness. Kabir will now blame Bihaan for her sister Neha’s condition, who has become mentally disturbed because of the past incidences, adds our source.   

We buzzed Sehban, but did not get through to him. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Thapki Pyar Ki, Manish Goplani, Sehban Azim, Jigyasa Singh, TV show, Cricket,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top