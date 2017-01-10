Kabir to throw everyone out of the house in Colors' Thapki Pyar Ki

The cricket fever is soaring on Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyaar Ki (SOL and Shunya Square) and so is the drama!!!

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Kabir (Sehban Azim) have been battling hard in a contest of willow. Now the match will reach its climax.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks of the show, Kabir will win the contest. After winning the match, Kabir will ask everyone to leave the house. Following Kabir’s instructions, the family will leave the house amidst loads of drama, inspite of Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) trying her best against it.”

Meanwhile, everyone will be surprised to see Neha back and alive. Further, Thapki will help her in recovering from her illness. Kabir will now blame Bihaan for her sister Neha’s condition, who has become mentally disturbed because of the past incidences, adds our source.

We buzzed Sehban, but did not get through to him.

Stay tuned for more updates.