Kabir to turn saviour for Pooja in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jul 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is high on drama as Pooja Sharma is taking over the entire Mittal business and house. The Mittals have been reduced to lead a poor man’s life and Kabir has taken a job at the textile mill that Pooja owns and she has left no stone unturned in defaming Kabir.

In the upcoming episode, there will be a duel fight between the workers at Pooja mill and the owners, and this will again bring about the sparks between Pooja and Kabir.

And in a shocking twist, Kabir will be the one who will help Pooja come out of this mess.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Pooja and Kabir end up having a soft corner for each other at the culmination of this sequence.  
 

Tags > Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kabir, Pooja, Mittals, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Spoiler, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Spoiler Alert, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Track, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

