Kabir's new plan to spice up drama in Thapki Pyar Ki

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 05:53 PM

The ongoing track on the ‘challenging’ cricket game is keeping viewers glued to Colors’ popular daily Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL).

Viewers would know that as per the current track, Pandey family is playing a cricket match and Bihaan (Manish Goplani) and Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) have been made captains of their respective teams. Kabir was extremely upset to see Thapki posing as Bihaan’s wife and eventually, Sankar (Dolly Chawla) locked Thapki and Kabir (Sehban Azim) in a cupboard.

Now, we hear there is a lot of drama to be witnessed in the upcoming episodes of the show amidst the ongoing cricket match episode. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Kabir will yell at Sankar for locking him with Thapki in the cupboard. To add more fun, he will change the competition’s name from Trophy Pyaar Ki to Thapki Pyaar Ki. Team Bihaan will have Sankar, Preeti (Resham Thakkar), Ashwin (Sanjay Pandya), Suman (Pooja Sahu), Sanjay (Vikky Chaudhary) and Shraddha (Monica Khanna). And team Thapki, will have members Kabir, Vasu (Jaya Bhattacharya), Balwinder (Jairoop Jeevan), Dhruv (Ankit Bathla) and Aditi (Sheena Bajaj).”

“Before the match will begin, Kabir will bribe Suman and Preeti to support him and make Bihaan lose the match,” added our source.   

Will they ditch Bihaan to support Kabir? Only time will tell.

Sehban confirmed the development with us.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Tags > cricket match, Thapki Pyar Ki, Manish Goplani, Jigyasa Singh, Dolly Chawla, Sehban Azim,

