Kabir's over-protectiveness shocks Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah

20 Jun 2019 06:21 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Ishq Subhan Allah became a smashing hit in just a few month of its launch. Kabir and Zara have become household names and are loved by the audience for their acting skills as well as the chemistry they share. Unlike most other shows on television, this one does not shy away from addressing political and religious issues. Set against a Muslim backdrop, it gives out strong messages in each of its tracks.

The upcoming episodes are gearing up for new drama and twists.

Zara and Kabir stay separately, but Kabir is still quite protective about Zara.

He knows that Zara is trying to uncover the truth of what happened a year ago.

He also knows that this may land Zara in big trouble. Thus, he follows her everywhere to ensure her safety.

Zara is astonished to see Kabir's behaviour. She is also troubled as she has to meet Rizwan but does not want Kabir to know about it.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

