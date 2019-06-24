This Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor went for trekking with friends on birthday

MUMBAI: It seems Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Dr. Rohit Sippy in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, enjoyed a lot on his birthday and the celebration was certainly cool. He did not celebrate the occasion partying, but went trekking with his friends to a hill fort in Maharashtra.

Shama Sikander, who is a good friend of the actor, took to social media and shared pictures from their trek. She captioned her post as, “I love friends.... Thank you @karanvgrover for such amazing memories what a trek and what a birthday.... may this be as special as these moments are for you... love always #karankahappybudday #friendshipgoals #friendsbelike #tikonafort."

Check out below.

Actress Raai Laxmi too was part of the trek and called it a 'memorable birthday'. We are sure they had great fun while trekking. Check out the pictures below.