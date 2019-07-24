Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit hugs Pooja and consoles her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Suman requesting Sonakshi to sit. Preeti’s mother gave her a seat. The five contestants came on stage. Pooja answered the judges. Sonakshi said sorry and thanked for the ointment, she was feeling better. Rohit said to thank Preeti, he came on stage on her saying. Sonakshi said thanks to Preeti for teaching humanity to someone. Rohit said Preeti taught humanity to one who had humanity. Preeti asked Rohit and Sonakshi to shake hands. She united their hands. Pari came on stage. Sonakshi smiled. The man said they would announce the three finalists now. He announced Dolly, Pooja and Pari’s names. They all got happy. The man said the contestants would showcase the designer clothes on the ramp. Sumit signed the girl. She nodded and recalled cutting the dress.

Pari took the dress and said thank God, hook was repaired but there was a big stain on the dress. She took Pooja’s dress and changed the tags. Dolly looked on. Pooja took the dress and went. She got ready. The man said they will get the top three finalists on stage, the winner would be selected. Dolly, Pari and Pooja came for the ramp walk. Everyone clapped for the girls. Sumit saw Pari walking the ramp. He signed the designer girl to ask about the dress. Dolly and Pari took their place. Pooja went on the stage. Her dress tore down. She held her dress. Everyone got shocked. Pari recalled changing the dress. Sonakshi hugged Pooja. Rohit gave a shawl. Nishi covered up Pooja and took her inside. Everyone got silent. Pooja shivered and cried.

Nishi said it was a mistake, nothing happened, this could have happened with anyone. Nishi also cried. Rohit hugged Pooja and consoled her. Media came there to talk to Pooja. Ajit and Rohan stopped him. Amrita said it was tragic but the show must go on, the winner was Pari. Suman clapped and said Pari had won. Sumit said that whatever happened was misfortunate but they had to choose a deserving winner and so Pari was the ultimate winner. He congratulated Pari. Sonakshi asked how she shall celebrate for Pari’s happiness when such thing happened with Pooja. Rohit and everyone saw the news. Sumit said Pari would be given a diamond necklace from Sippy family. Sukhmani said she won’t be able to go, anyone go and give this necklace to her. Sonakshi came to Rohit.

He said they will handle the family matter and asked to leave them alone. Veena congratulated Pari and made her wear the diamond necklace. Suman clapped for Pari. Pooja said it wasn’t an accident, someone did this intentionally. Nishi asked what she was saying. Rohit asked who will do this. Pooja said this TV actress Sonakshi, she was acting, she did this to make her sister win, she saw her doing something to her dress, she did this. Rohit recalled Sonakshi’s words. Sonakshi said she just wanted to see Pooja once. Rohit went to her and started scolding her. Sonakshi asked what she did. He said she had done this with Pooja to make Pari win. Sonakshi said she can’t understand him, he can’t say anything. He asked Pooja to say what happened. Pooja was angry at Sonakshi.