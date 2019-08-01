Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit tells Pooja that he wants to punish Sonakshi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pooja saying the shoot was good, what were Pari and Sonakshi doing here. Rohit says Pooja has to know the truth. He says whatever happened with you, we are filing defamation case on Sonakshi. Suman is worried. Lawyer says maybe matter gets resolved. Sonakshi comes home. Suman asks did they take the case back. Sonakshi says no.

Pooja says I don’t want any case Rohit, mom, dad, what do you want, everyone will know, why are you doing this, I am tired, you all want this case, no, I will not let this happen, I don’t want any case. Rohit says fine, I will take the case back, if this happened with me, would you leave the culprit without teaching a lesson, I felt so weak at that moment, when you were on stage, I don’t want Rastogis to do same thing with any other girl. Pooja says I will become a joke. He says this won’t happen, don’t worry. Deepa says don’t worry, the case will be in judge’s chamber, your name won’t come, trust me. Rohit asks do you trust me or not, I just want to punish Sonakshi and her family. He hugs Pooja.

Pari says I will lose my crown, Sonakshi trapped us by this idea. Suman says we can’t give them 15 crores. Sonakshi asks did we do anything wrong, we shall go to court and see what happens, we have time, we went there to clear the matter, nothing will happen to your career, trust me. Pulkit asks Suman to sleep. Lawyer leaves. Sonakshi thanks Netra for being with her. Netra says go to court and see, don’t worry for shooting, call me if you need help. Sonakshi thanks her. Suman worries. Pulkit asks Sonakshi to sleep. She says I m feeling scared, we are right but we don’t have any proof. He says you have truth, you always say that one has to face hurdles but it leads to the goal. Suman feels unwell. Sonakshi says same thing happened with dad, he was right, a false case was put on him, he couldn’t bear the anxiety and he silently left us. He says you have faith in yourself, we have faith in you. Suman tries to turn to get water. He says just we will go to court. Sonakshi says no, they have to be with us. The glass falls down. Sonakshi hears the sound and rushes. Suman falls down. Sonakshi and Pulkit get shocked and shout to Pari.

Rohit asks are you not sleepy. Veena says I know you have been stubborn since you were a child, you are sensible too. He says I don’t want to talk about Sonakshi. She says if Sonakshi was a liar, she would have not shown courage to come here, listen to me, you should have listened to her. He says you are too innocent. She says maybe she was going to tell us about the culprit, every story has two sides, you talk to her once, withdraw the case. He says the surgery went for long hours, I am tired, can I sleep, good night. She goes.

Pari cries. Sonakshi sees Suman inside the ICU. She says I am very scared, I hope she recovers. The lady says she is Parvati. Nurse says yes, her mum suffered a heart attack. Sonakshi asks doctor what happened. Doctor says her heartbeats are irregular, we are trying our best, we have to do angiography, I have to consult a senior doctor. Sonakshi asks him to hire any heart surgeon. He says don’t worry, the best heart surgeon is my friend, I will call him. Rohit is sleeping. Doctor calls him up. Rohit’s phone is switched off. Doctor calls on the landline. Rosy says sorry, Rohit is sleeping. Ajit takes the call and says it’s me Ajit, why didn’t you call on Rohit’s phone. Doctor Vishal says I called him, his phone is off, we need Rohit’s help for my regular patient Suman Rastogi. Ajit says sorry, Rohit won’t come. Sonakshi asks what. Vishal says Rohit won’t come. Sonakshi says you call any other doctor soon, please. Vishal goes.

The lady asks is your mum inside, you are Parvati right. Sonakshi says yes. The lady says everything will be fine, don’t worry, I want to take one selfie with you, please smile a bit. Sonakshi says a selfie now, my mum is critical. The lady says don’t worry, my husband is admitted here, the hospital is good. Sonakshi says not now please. The lady says I just asked for a selfie, you are so arrogant. She goes. Sonakshi says what’s this, is it arrogance, is it any time to ask for selfie, my mom is in the hospital, am I just Parvati for them, I am Sonakshi, someone’s daughter, they forget it so easily that Parvati is just a character, there is a common girl behind it, who can get upset and need support. Pulkit calls Sonakshi in. Sonakshi and Pari go to Suman. Suman says promise me, Pari’s carer will be fine, the case….. Sonakshi asks her not to think much, get well soon. Pari asks her to take rest.