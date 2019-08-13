Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit thanks Sonakshi; Sonakshi wears Rohit's jacket

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rohit thanking Sonakshi for helping them get to Sumit. As Sonakshi talks about how if she could go to the past she wouldn't have let such a thing happen with Pooja at all, Rohit notices his jacket hanging out of Sonakshi's bag. He reminds her of his jacket and that she hasn't returned it yet. Sonakshi tries to act innocent like she returned it already and tells him she'll go home and check once again. After Rohit leaves, Sonakshi picks up her bag to do her touch up and notices the jacket dangling out of it. She feels silly for saying that she didn't have the jacket when Rohit could clearly see that it was in her bag.

Sonakshi rushes outside and hands the jacket to Rohit while trying to come up with an excuse. Netra is standing afar smiling at how Sonakshi is fumbling in front of Rohit. Rohit asks Sonakshi to keep his jacket and she just can't stop smiling even after he left. Later, at the Sippys residence, Nishi applies bandage to YK, Ajit and Rohan while they discuss how they taught Sumit a lesson today. Nishi's mother advises Pooja to make herself strong enough so that in future nobody even thinks of doing something like that to her. Rohit arrives and asks YK and Ajit to join him for the hospital review but they decide to come to the hospital later. As Nishi thanks Rohit for bringing justice to Pooja he looks at his mother and says that it wouldn't have been possible without Sonakshi.

Later, Pari is looking up Rohan's social media profiles and is flattered by how successful he is. Suman enters frustrated and asks Muniya who is mopping the floor to use her nightgown that Rohit wore as a mop. She yells at Pari for wasting her time sitting at home instead of being at the agency. Pari calms Suman down and tells her she met someone with contacts in the industry and she was just researching on him. At the hospital, Rohit has a meeting with his staff who suggests that they should invite Sonakshi to their hospital every month to motivate their patients as she is a celebrity. Rohit asks YK to talk to Sonakshi's mother about it. Later, Sonakshi and Netra figure out how to carry on their Maha episode without Sumit. After finishing that discussion, Netra asks Sonakshi what's been going on between him and Rohit to which Sonakshi blushes and says that they were just becoming friends. When Netra leaves, Sonakshi wears Rohit's jacket and thinks that she should give him a gift. Later, YK calls Suman to discuss if Sonakshi would visit the hospital to which Suman lashes out at YK for having the audacity to ask her daughter to work for them. She cuts YK's call. Rohit comes along and tells them that Sonakshi wouldn't accept any payment for this as she previously mentioned that she doesn't charge while working for hospitals or the armed forces. He tells everyone that he will personally talk to her about it. At home, Sonakshi is replaying the memories she has with Rohit while she gets a call from him. He asks her out for dinner after her shoot tomorrow. She decides it's the perfect opportunity to give him a gift. But she's confused as to what he would like as a gift. Finally, she decides to gift him a latest phone.