Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit threatens Karan to not misbehave with Sonakshi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rohit thinking about Sonakshi and what Ajit said to him about them. He gets worried as he tries to call someone but the number isn’t reachable. He talks to himself about someone being the one for him and wishes for her to just talk to him once. Meanwhile, Rohan talks to Pari as he drives her home. He congratulates her for winning the crown. Pari asks him about Pooja and talks about her own ambitions to get into films. He tells her that Pooja is recovering well and also offers to introduce her to his producer and writer friends to help her.

Sonakshi reaches the location before Rohit and Deepa amidst heavy rains. Meanwhile, Rohit and Deepa are in the car, when Deepa gets a call from Aakash asking her to immediately come to the restaurant as a drunk customer is causing nuisance. Rohit asks the driver to drop Deepa at the restaurant first then take him to Roopa Mills. As Sonakshi waits at the location, she sees a car stop and someone coming towards her car. The man incessantly bangs on her windows asking her to open it. Sonakshi drops her phone in a frenzy and is confused about what to do. It turns out to be Karan. He eventually opens up her car door.

Rohit finally reaches the location and sees Sonakshi’s car empty. He calls her but sees that her phone is lying in the car. He tries to find Sonakshi with the help of his driver, Ravi. Karan has forcefully shut Sonakshi’s mouth and is hiding behind a tree with her. Rohit leaves as he’s unable to find her. Sonakshi tries to free herself from Karan. She bites his hand and kicks him hard. She runs away as Karan falls down and collides into Rohit and falls into his arms. Rohit holds her for a while. Rohit sees Karan and fights him. He asks him to confess what he did. He tells Rohit that he has nothing to do with his sister, he had only made fireworks fall on Sonakshi during her performance to ruin it. Rohit doesn’t believe him and is about to hit him when Sonakshi stops him saying that he must be saying the truth as he only intends to hurt her and not her family. Rohit wants to take him to the police but Sonakshi stops him by saying that it is of no use as the media will take advantage of this to ruin her reputation. Rohit threatens Karan to not misbehave with Sonakshi or with anybody else and shoves him away.

After Karan leaves, Sonakshi and Rohit begin to argue in the heavy rain. Ravi interrupts them and asks them to argue inside the car instead. Sonakshi notices that Rohit has a deep wound on his arm. Rohit tells him that he surely would have a first aid kit in the car since he’s a surgeon and funnily Ravi tells them that they don’t have one. Sonakshi ties a handkerchief on Rohit’s arm for the time being. Rohit asks Ravi to get Sonakshi’s stuff from her car and after he leaves Rohit spreads newspaper sheets on their seats to not spoil them because both of them are drenched. Sonakshi tells him that it’s of no use as the sheets will tear and make a mess. Later, Rohit asks Sonakshi if she feels like Karan is not the real culprit. She says that she believes Sumit is the real culprit and he won’t ever show up here because he cares about his image too much. Both of them leave.