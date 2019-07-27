Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi apologizes to Pari

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sonakshi apologizing to Pari. Pari says I am feeling bad for Pooja, but you forgot to get happy for my success. Sonakshi says I promise to read all the articles written about you, you were always my queen, your style, your personality, who would know it better than me, I am your elder sister, sister’s bond is such, and we used to fight over frocks in childhood. Pari laughs and says such a heavy dialogue, is it from TV show. Sonakshi says no, I said what I felt for you. Pari says when your show stops, you write dialogues. Sonakshi says good idea, everyone thinks whatever I say are just dialogues, I was thinking to drop you. Pari says of course. Suman calls Pari.



Nishi gets a call. Yash’s mum says address me as mummy ji, not aunty ji, I am in the hospital, you won’t meet me. Nishi says Pooja’s incident. Yash’s mum says I know everything, Yash told me, he will never leave me, he left fashion show that day to come to me, you have snatched my son, how hard you try to enchant him, he will come to me. Nishi ends the call and says this woman is the limit. Ajit says Pooja has got an ad shoot. Everyone claps. Pooja says Tushar had been me in the beauty contest and liked me, he offered me the ad. Rohit says congrats, it’s the beginning, I will drop you today. Sukhmani says we shall party. Deepa comes and asks what’s happening. Akash says Pooja got an ad film. Deepa says congrats. Akash says we will party in my restaurant. Ajit says no, we should party in a big restaurant. Akash says we won’t spend so much. Rohit signs Deepa. She nods.



Nishi says we aren’t done talking. Yash recalls going to his mum. Sonakshi asks Pari to rock it. Pari goes. Sonakshi asks her to take the umbrella. Pari says it’s okay, I will go. A car passes by. Dirt falls over Sonakshi’s face. Rohit asks driver to drive carefully. He says I will apologize and come. He sees Sonakshi and says I was about to say sorry, I think it happened the best, the face mirrors the heart, it’s matching, nothing is written about Pooja in any newspaper. Sonakshi argues.



They leave. Pooja asks shall we go. Pari asks why I should leave. Tushar says sorry, agency was going to call you and inform that we are going to shoot the ad with other model. Pari says I am supposed to do this ad. Tushar asks her to check her email box. Pari checks and says if I am not doing the ad, who is doing this. Tushar says Pooja Sippy, after what happened with Pooja, she is in shock, we want to give her the ad so that she will be encouraged, even you would want this. Pooja and Rohit look on. Pooja gives the drink and asks won’t you throw this at me. She says you and your sister tried hard to ruin my career, even then I won, I am doing this ad. Pari says Sonakshi hasn’t done anything. She leaves.



Nishi says I want an answer right now, it was a big day for Pooja, she worked hard, you weren’t with her, why. Yash says mom was serious, I was helpless, I informed Rohit and Sukhmani. She says she was in the hospital, we mean nothing to you, I made you so many calls, you didn’t answer, we returned home and then you pretended as if you handled everything alone. He says you think I pretended. She says you should have been with Pooja. He says enough, my mum was serious, everyone was with Pooja, my mum was alone. He scolds Nishi. He says I will go and meet my mum many times, why are you angry, if you don’t consider my mum as your mum, why do you forget that Pooja isn’t my daughter. She cries. He goes.



Sonakshi recalls Pooja and says it keeps flashing in front of my eyes, Karan and Sumit were present at the event, one of them is responsible for this, but it can’t be Karan, he doesn’t have courage and smartness to do this, he is angry at me, he can’t think of doing this with Pari, does this mean that Sumit… I have called Amrita and get to know something, I will not spare the real culprit. Rohit asks when did you come. Deepa says just 10 minutes back, sign the papers. Nurse comes to confirm appointment. Rohit says send chocolates and stuffed toy for Preeti from our side, it’s her first day at school after surgery. Deepa says you care for your patients so much.



He checks papers and says I want to teach a lesson to Rastogis, they won’t do this again, when will the papers reach them. She says by this afternoon. He signs papers and says Parvati and Sonakshi will be finished, thanks. Amrita asks how can you say this, whatever happened with Pooja was an accident, why will anyone plan this. Sonakshi says I think Sumit did this, we had an argument, I mean he might be involved in this. Amrita says he is a famous TV personality. Sonakshi says I know what he can do, how to tell her. She says he has a reason to do this, think about Pooja. Amrita says I had organized a show and it was hit, thanks for the coffee. She goes. Sonakshi says I should have not got angry, I will talk to her with a calm mind. She goes and sees Amrita talking to Sumit. Sumit sees Sonakshi.