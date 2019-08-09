Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi asks Rohit why does he held knife while sleeping

MUMBAI: The episode begins with maid coming home. She enters the house. She says maybe no one is at home. She sees someone with a knife in hand. She gets shocked and runs out of the door. Watchman asks where is the goon, I am not scared, come. He says so he had food and slept. Maid says catch him. She gets the rope and switches on lights. Watchman shouts Jai Hanuman and sits on Rohit. Maid ties him. Sonakshi hears them and wakes up. She asks what are you going, he is not a thief, free him fast. Rohit comes out of the blanket. Sonakshi says no, don’t remove the blanket. Maid and watchman laugh seeing Rohit in Suman’s nighty. Sonakshi says quiet. Pari looks on.

Rohit says it’s good way to say good morning. Maid says he had a knife in hand. Sonakshi asks why did you hold knife while sleeping. He says so that no one attacks on me. She says you are strange. He says they are attacking a sleeping person. Maid says thief slept on sofa in Ishita and Raman’s house also. Rohit asks who are they. Sonakshi says he doesn’t know, go now. Rohit says I am not comfortable in this. Sonakshi says you can’t fit in Pulkit’s clothes, you can’t wear our clothes, you would have caught cold in those wet clothes, your clothes have dried now. Pari asks where are my slip-ons. Sonakshi says he can’t be barefoot. Rohit says I catch cold. Door bell rings. He says I won’t hide in bathroom. Suman says it’s me. Suman and Pulkit see Rohit. Sonakshi hugs Suman. She says you should have called me, I was coming to pick you. Suman says you have no time. Sonakshi stops Rohit and says your clothes are on the bed, please go and change. He goes.

Veena says rains stopped, now see Rohit will come back. Naren asks what happened now. She says I am tensed about him. Rohit says thanks for everything. Suman says you got your fees, I will have follow ups with other doctor. Rohit says it’s okay, we doctors have no choice to treat those patients whom they like, we have to meet patients even when we don’t like, we had many misunderstandings before, sorry for that, I hope our bitterness ends next time. He asks Sonakshi not to let Suman get hyper. Suman asks maid to lock the door well. Sonakshi worries. He leaves.

Sukhmani says when I see Deepa, I feel my family is complete. Nishi says guess what, I had bid for a painting, I got that, I am very happy, I want to fix it here in hall, that’s perfect, painting is big, we will change the bar get up. Vimmi asks TV? Nishi says we watch everything online, this place is perfect.

Pari says there is something between them, Sonakshi got him to stay, it looks cheap, I was shocked seeing him so I called you, it’s good you came. Pulkit says shut up, Sonakshi comes home from shoot, she doesn’t party late like you, mom is not well, don’t bother her. Suman asks him to go and study. He says you know Sonakshi, have medicines. He goes. Suman says I told Sonakshi that we aren’t related to Sippys, and she got Rohit here. Vimmi comes and says there is a big problem. Veena asks is Rohit fine. Vimmi says yes, I am talking about the TV, how will we see the show, you promised me that you will let me watch maha episode on big TV. Veena says you can watch it in kitchen. Vimmi says fine, you won’t do anything, I will tell them that you also watch KPK show. Veena says I will do something. Nishi says no, it’s costly painting, not in reception area. Sukhmani says it’s nice idea.

Nishi says yes, that’s the best idea, everyone will see this painting first. She happily holds Yash’s hand and then leaves him. Yash goes to meet Rohit. Nishi says lets go and decide. Rohan comes with Tanya. Naren says what happened. Rohan says I am troubled sending documents every day. He sends message. He says I had to send message to Priya and I sent it to someone else. Tanya says delete it. Sonakshi looks for a blouse.

She gets Rohit’s jacket and recalls the moment. She says doctor surgeon…. I forgot to give the jacket after dry cleaning, he is sweet. She thinks of him and wears the jacket. Kahaan hum….plays… She runs and gets the blouse. She says I forgot, it means. Pari smiles reading Rohan’s message and replies such small things happen in big cities. He smiles. Tanya asks what happened. He says I had sent message to Praniti by mistake. Naren asks did Rohit catch anyone. Yash says Sonakshi, Deepa and you have done a lot for Pooja, thanks. Rohit says Pooja is my sister. Deepa asks who had come there. Rohit says Sumit. Yash asks Sumit Khanna, Sonakshi’s co star. Rohan says I won’t leave him. Rohit says Sumit…. He calls Dimpy and says I will get late, I have to treat an ill patient.

Sumit asks why did you keep me in this nonsense scenes, I asked Netra to get good writers, what’s this cooker blast. Director explains the cooker blast scene. Sonakshi looks on. Everyone claps. Sonakshi says this build up is too much, is this necessary. Netra says drama sells when there is full build up, people like suspense, thrill and drama, we have to do this. Sonakshi says fine, I am ready. She gets a call. She says no Mhatre ji, I was busy on shoot. He says I just wanted to know if you remember the promise. She says I remember it, tell me the date, I will come. He says your answer should be yes. She sees Sumit. She says I get angry seeing Sumit, what bad happened with him when he is so bad, someone should teach him a lesson. Rohit, Rohan, Ajit and Akash arrive. They get down the car and walk together.