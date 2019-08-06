Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi is confused about her feelings for Rohit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sonakshi writing dialogues for Rohit and asking him to speak just as rudely as he always does so that Karan and Submit believe he's an actual goon. Rohit and Sonakshi argue if the dialogues should be in Hindi or English but finalize that they should go with Hindi. Rohit calls up Karan and Sumit and threatens to expose them by sending their photos to Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. He asks them to meet outside Rupa Mills with 20 lakhs if they want to save themselves. Rohit, Sonakshi, and Deepa leave and decide to meet at Rupa Mills at 11:30 pm. Sonakshi is about to suggest that all of them wear burkhas when Rohit interrupts to finish her sentence and says that they aren't going to do any of that. Deepa mocks Rohit by saying that he has gotten so good with reading Sonakshi's mind. Meanwhile, Karan and Sumit worry about who's blackmailing them.



Sonakshi reaches the hospital to find that Pari is missing. She asks around about her and a nurse informs her that she just left the hospital to go somewhere. Meanwhile, Pari is stranded on a street as she leaves a cab whose driver wasn't cooperating with her. She struggles to find herself a cab or a rickshaw and it seems like it could rain at any moment. Sonakshi makes amends with the lady who wanted to take a selfie with her by apologizing her about her behaviour. Meanwhile, Pari breaks her heel and is unable to find an auto or a cab. Fortunately, Rohan drives by and stops to see Pari stranded and offers to drop her home as it's too late and could rain at any moment.



Sonakshi is confused about her feelings for Rohit and asks the audience for some help. She thinks that Rohit is irritating at times but she also likes how he takes care of his family and is so protective and sensitive. She feels flattered about the fact that he can understand her so well and accidentally compares him to Karan who was once her fiance. She is baffled by her thoughts as Rohit and she doesn't have any kind of relationship. She stops herself from thinking any further and goes to sleep. Meanwhile, Vimmi is watching Sonakshi's serial and Rohit approaches to call her for some work. She's so engrossed that Rohit decides to watch what is so interesting about the serial. Ajit sees them both engrossed and interrupts them and both of them react by sushing him. Ajit teases Rohit for being interested in the serial. Rohit imagines himself watching the serial at the hospital with his staff. He snaps out of it and asks Vimmi to go get his clothes ready. Later, Ajit and Rohit sit together for a drink when Ajit mocks him for blushing every time he sees Sonakshi. Rohit thinks about him and Sonakshi and sternly tells Ajit to never speak about this ever again. He tells him that he can never be with anybody as he already knows who he's destined to be with.