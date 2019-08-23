Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi receives Rohit's messages about having dinner together

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Veena and Sukhmani chatting happily about Sonakshi. Nishi is disturbed and she says that this is a very bad idea as she cannot tolerate her mother. Sukhmani thinks that Rohit will take very long to express his feelings so they should take the traditional route and approach Sonakshi's mother with the marriage proposal. Rohit tells Ajit that he feels bad lying to his family. Ajit asks him how long will he keep waiting for Raima. Rohit tells him that he's just waiting to apologise to her. Sonakshi is shooting the tiger fight sequence on the set when she repeatedly gets texts and calls from Rohit.

Rohan thanks Rahul for executing his plan. After Sonakshi finishes shooting her scenes she sees Rohit's messages about having dinner together. She replies to him saying yes. Rohan convinces Tanya so that she asks him to invite Pari to Rahul's party herself. Sonakshi informs Suman that she is going out to have dinner with Rohit. Later, Veena arrives at Suman's doorstep with a bouquet and Vimmi. Meanwhile, as Sonakshi dresses up for the dinner she dreams about Rohit proposing her. She feels silly for imagining such things. At dinner, Sonakshi asks Rohit what was so urgent that he sent so many messages. Rohit holds Sonakshi's hand and tells her that he loves her. Sonakshi is on cloud nine listening to this.

Meanwhile, Raima's mother sees Raima moving her fingers. She feels overwhelmed with joy and informs Sana. Soon, Rohit reveals to Sonakshi that he has lied to his family about them being in love and he needs her to pretend to be his girlfriend. He explains the whole situation to her. Sonakshi is furious. She gets angry and tells him that this is a ridiculous daily soap type idea and his family would feel so hurt when they get to know the truth. Rohit tries to convince her and tells her that they don't need to know the truth as according to Ajit's plan they will break up after a few weeks. Then his family will give him space to recover from the breakup and not pressurize him to get married. Sonakshi pays her part of the bill and leaves the restaurant enraged. As Sonakshi thinks about what just happened in her car, she confesses that she loves Rohit. She tries to convince herself that they are just friends and nothing more but she keeps getting flashbacks of her memories with Rohit. Rohit also leaves in his car pondering.