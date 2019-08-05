News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Will Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi's love story create magic?

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is now blossoming into a love story.  Sonakshi and Dr. Rohit are warming up towards each other. The striking contrast of personalities and more contrasting backgrounds have appealed to many. The premise of the drama revolves aro Sonakshi is a successful TV actress,  and Dr. Rohit is a reputed heart surgeon. They both are the ablest in their professions. Sonakshi is somewhere harbouring feelings for Rohit, but somewhere she knows that he can never be a good match for her.  At times the dilemma is where Sonakshi is stuck in.

She understands how tough it is to handle Rohit’s attitude. Even though, Rohit’s sweet and caring side at times touches Sonakshi’s heart. Rohit believes that love can't happen twice, but Sonakshi, who had a bitter past, still has hope to find love. So, how excited are you to see the love story track in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Let us know your opinion.
 

