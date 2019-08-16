News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover are in fun mode, check picture

16 Aug 2019 01:38 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover are two popular television actors. They have won the hearts of audience with their respective work. Now, the two have come together for a show called Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. They have already mesmerised the loyal audience with their on-screen chemistry.

The show happens to be a romantic drama which aired on 17 June, 2019 in Star Plus and since then there has been no looking back for the makers and cast. It chronicles the lives of two individuals with totally different personalities - Sonakshi and Rohit. While Dipika plays the role of an actress named Sonakshi Rastogi, Karan V Grover, on the other hand, plays the role of a cardiologist named Dr. Rohit Sippy.

Recently, Dipika has shared a video from the sets of the show wherein she can be seen having a fight with co - star Karan aka Rohit. For those who are well versed with the show already know about the constant tiffs and conflicts which happen between the on - screen characters Sonakshi and Rohit. This is what Dipika is trying to portray in the video as she (Sonakshi) can be seen having a fight with Karan (Rohit) in some restaurant where the two of them might have gone for a date. Dipika has also added a caption along with the video which reads, "Date of Fight for Rohit & Sonakshi ??"

Take a look below:

