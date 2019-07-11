Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Shweta Kawaatra and Sweta Keswani reunite in New York

MUMBAI: Shweta Kawaatra and Sweta Keswani recently had a reunion and the photos from their meeting will remind you of the show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is Ekta Kapoor's another popular cult show. The show featured Shweta Kawaatra as Pallavi and Sweta Keswani as Avantika. The duo recently reunited in New York where Sweta now lives with her hubby Kenn Andino and six-year-old daughter.

Sweta took to Instagram and shared pictures as they met as well as a still from the series which showcased them in their on-screen avatars.

She captioned the photo as, "Meeting her once a year is now a ritual. So glad NYC is on your summer to do list !!! @shwetakawaatra How #blessed I feel to have a friend in faith #nammyohorengekyo #buddhism #sgiusa #sistafromanothermother #actorsisters and to share this journey of #motherhood #momofgirls #anactorsjourney over two plus decades and evolving in our #newroles #momandwifelife! Missing our team of #kahanighargharki #television-actors #forourfans #journeyintime #indiantelevision like old times #thenandnowpics #scrollformore #wehavecomealongwaytogether #nyny #hellskitchen #manhattandiaries #makingnewmemories #cherishingtheold #reminiscing #catchingup #gftime #downtime #foodandconversation."

