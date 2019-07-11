News

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Shweta Kawaatra and Sweta Keswani reunite in New York

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jul 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Kawaatra and Sweta Keswani recently had a reunion and the photos from their meeting will remind you of the show, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is Ekta Kapoor's another popular cult show. The show featured Shweta Kawaatra as Pallavi and Sweta Keswani as Avantika. The duo recently reunited in New York where Sweta now lives with her hubby Kenn Andino and six-year-old daughter.

Sweta took to Instagram and shared pictures as they met as well as a still from the series which showcased them in their on-screen avatars.

She captioned the photo as, "Meeting her once a year is now a ritual. So glad NYC is on your summer to do list !!! @shwetakawaatra How #blessed I feel to have a friend in faith #nammyohorengekyo #buddhism #sgiusa #sistafromanothermother #actorsisters and to share this journey of #motherhood #momofgirls #anactorsjourney over two plus decades and evolving in our #newroles #momandwifelife! Missing our team of #kahanighargharki #television-actors #forourfans #journeyintime #indiantelevision like old times #thenandnowpics #scrollformore #wehavecomealongwaytogether #nyny #hellskitchen #manhattandiaries #makingnewmemories #cherishingtheold #reminiscing #catchingup #gftime #downtime #foodandconversation."

Take a look below. 

Tags > Shweta Kawaatra, Sweta Keswani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kenn Andino, on-screen avatars,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of...

In Pictures : Celebs grace the occasion of Richboyz Entertainment Party
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days