‘Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram’ coming soon only on &TV

MUMBAI: Mythological shows in India have always managed to captivate an audience with numerous unheard and fascinating tales of the great Lords. Despite the tales being told and retold to a vast and varied audience, these ancient epics have always managed to give a stiff competition to any other form of fictional dramas.



After enjoying a successful run of mythological shows like Jai Santoshi Maa and Paramavatar Shri Krishna, &TV is all set to present the captivating tale of Lord Hanuman with Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram.



An incarnation of the powerful and supreme Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman was created as the most powerful being on earth with a certain purpose and potential. Defining this purpose while giving viewers a glimpse of the tale between Lord Shiva and the invincible evil Ravana, the show will narrate the story of Lord Hanuman’s origin. It is set to take the viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravana’s reign of terror.



Mythology as a genre has been a staple of Indian television. Despite the evolution of several genres, these age-old stories entrenched in Indian culture, have always managed to attract mass appeal. &TV’s new show, ‘Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram’ is a fresh perspective on one of the greatest Indian Gods. It depicts the unexplored side of Lord Hanuman while conveying relevant, contemporary messages.

