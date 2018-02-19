KaiRa’s differences to affect their families in Yeh Rishta

Mumbai: Love is blooming between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) in the season of love on Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions).

In the recent episodes of the series, we have already seen how Kartik and Naira go down the memory lane and recall their first Valentine’s Day celebration amidst all their differences.

Now we hear that the storyline of the show has some major drama in store for the viewers post Valentine’s Day celebration of Kartik and Naira.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Kartik and Naira will be having a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration. Naira will get drunk and reach home in a drunken state post Valentine’s Day celebration. She will be reaching Singhania House while Kartik will be reaching Goenka House in a drunken state.

The misunderstandings between Kartik and Naira will continue to grow and now it will affect the family members as well because Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will stay annoyed with Naira for her ignorance towards Kartik while Naitik (Vishal Singh) will be miffed with Kartik.

What will be the consequences of this? Only time will tell.

