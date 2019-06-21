Kairav in BIG TROUBLE in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living their separate lives. Kartik, who believes that Naira is dead and feels responsible for her death, is living with this guilt. Naira, meanwhile, stays with their son Kairav in Goa.

Naira does not want return to Kartik because of his bitter words on her character. However, she also feels guilty when Kairav asks about his father.

In addition, Vedika tries to gain everyone's sympathy, especially Kartik's, so that she can take Naira’s place in his life.

Kartik thinks that he is responsible for Vedika’s condition and decides to get married to her, but in reality, this is just a compromise for him.

In the upcoming episode, Naira is worried when she learns that Kairav is not at school. She frantically begins her search for Kairav.

Kairav has reached the railway station, as he is heading to Udaipur to meet his father.

However, a man has been following Kairav and thus misguides him.

This man asks Kairav to come along with him and says he will help him reach his father. An excited Kairav goes with him.

It will be interesting to see if Kairav manages to save himself and meet Kartik.