Kairav enjoys Kartik and Vedika's company in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living separately, and Kartik is unaware about the existence of his son Kairav, although they have met.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira’s destiny will bring them in front of each other.

Kairav reaches Goenka house with Vansh, and Kartik is surprised to see him there.

Kartik is very excited and hugs Kairav. Vedika knows that Kartik shares a special bond with Kairav.

She thus extends a hand of friendship to Kairav and shares some sweet moments with him.

Lisa then comes to pick Kairav up. Naira is in tears when she learns that her son was at the house he actually belongs to.

Naira is happy for him, but she is also worried about how Kartik react when he learns the truth. Will he take Kairav away from her?