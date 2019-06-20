News

Kairav’s BIG DECISION; Naira in trouble in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 11:29 AM

MUMBAIStar Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director's Kut) is gaining immense audience attention.

Naira and Kartik's separation track has left fans curious about their future.

In the previous episodes, it was shown that Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav comes to know about his father being in Udaipur.

Desperately wanting to meet his father, Kairav decides to leave for Udaipur to meet him on Father’s Day. He skips school and heads to Udaipur. Naira is extremely worried to learn that Kairav has gone missing.

Do you think Kairav will be able to meet Kartik? How would Kartik react to knowing the truth? Will Kartik and Naira reunite? Post your views in the comments section below.

