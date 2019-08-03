News

Kairav's ailment to unite Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik is getting married to Vedika for Dadi's sake. Very soon, Kartik and Naira's son Kairav will unite then.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira‘s destiny finally brings them in front of each other thanks to Kairav.

Kairav is in pain as he has a hole in his heart. He needs to be treated as soon as possible.

Kairav has a fifty percent chance of survival. He tells Naira that wants to meet his Kartik and the Goenka family.

Naira finally gives in and agrees to take him to Goenka mansion.

It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira unite.

