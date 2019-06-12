News

Kairav's similarity with Kartik scares Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 12:32 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Naira and Kartik are separated and Naira is living with her son whereas Kartik is living with his family.

In the upcoming episode, Naira is living away from Kartik with her son Kairav and is trying to move on in life she regrets something.

Naira has a regret that she has separated Kairav from his father Kartik and here Kairav shows many similarities to Kartik.

Kairav is just like this father sensitive and loving and he also loves kachori’s like Kartik.

Naira can see all these similarities and feels worse as she recalls Kartik seeing Kairav but can't unite them.

It will be interesting to see if Kairav's these similarities will help Kartik and Naira to unite again

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Full Episode, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Full Episode, TellyChakkar,

