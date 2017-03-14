Hot Downloads

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Aakash Talwar to get MARRIED

SanaFarzeen
By SanaFarzeen
14 Mar 2017 01:26 PM

We know you guys are still in the Holi mood but it’s time to share a very exciting piece of news with all of you.

Aakash Talwar, who has been part of shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Mastaangi, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, among others, is all set to get married.

And the lucky girl is Nidha Bhat, an actress who hails from Kashmir.

Readers would remember that the young man was engaged to Pallavi Singh but sadly the relationship went kaput.

Quite lucky to have found Nidha, Aaksh (who likes calling himself Kabir) will get married in July (2017).

The two met during a shoot for a project, and before they knew, their friendship hit a romantic high. Post the shooting, the two started missing each other and decided to hang around only to realise that they were head over heels in love. Luckily for them, the families liked their choices and arranged their marriage for July that will happen in Kashmir.

Speaking exclusively to Tellychakkar.com, Aakash quipped, “I am really lucky to have found my partner in Nidha. She is a great soul and has brought a lot of happiness and positivity in my life. Since she is also an actor, it has become much easier for us to understand and ably support each other. I am lucky to have found her and we both are looking forward to living our ‘married life’ ahead.”

Congratulations Aakash and Nidha...wish you both a great life ahead!

