Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Returns for its Third Season on VOOT

Mumbai: Viacom18’s video on demand platform – VOOT is all set to bring back the iconic MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan for its third season. The show, that enjoyed a cult fan following and created ripples on MTV during its previous seasons returns to captivate viewers once again, this time as a VOOT Original.

Promising a fresh and vibrant narrative, KYY 3 revolves around the life of the much-loved Manik and Nandini, popularly known as MaNan.

Reprising their roles as the protagonists of this young romantic drama is television heartthrob Parth Samthaan and the scintillating Niti Taylor. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan that holds the mantle of being the most popular youth show of all times has just gone on floors for the schedule of its third edition.

Here is a message from MaNan to all their fans and followers on their first day back to shoot:

VOOT Original Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3, produced by BBC Worldwide India, promises to up the ante of entertainment and enthrall audiences again, very soon.