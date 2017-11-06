Actress Kajal Jain says her character from TV show "Ayushaman Bhava" bears a stark resemblance to actress Simi Garewal's negative role in Subhash Ghai's "Karz".

"I am elated to be part of 'Ayushaman Bhava'. I will be seen playing the important character of Samaira in the show," Kajal said in a statement.

"My character is inspired from Bollywood's most memorable grey character of Kamini Verma essayed by none other than Simi Garewal from the super hit movie 'Karz'," she added.

Kajal's character will be introduced with the leap.

"My character is promising and I liked what's in the offering for me on the show. I am sure my fans will like me in this new avatar," Kajal said.

The show, aired on Star Bharat, will also see Sumit Bharadwaj taking over from Ricky Patel after the leap.

(Source: IANS)