Debchandrima Singha Roy, who is currently essaying the pivotal role of Lata in Colors Bangla’s Kajalata, says that she can’t resist sweets and chocolates.

“Sweets and chocolates are my favourite. I can survive the whole day on these two. Actually, my love for sweet begins from sugar. So, I love to eat anything that is sweet in taste.” Debchandrima said to TellyChakkar.com.

She added with a smile, “I do not like dishes like Biryani and fried rice. I am happy if I am given chocolate and sweet dishes.”

Debchandrima, being a part of a profession where maintaining fitness and proper health is of utmost importance, does she follow diet?

The pretty lady quipped, “Of course, following a proper diet is very important. However, I do not follow because I love to eat. Whenever I feel that I have put on weight, I start eating cucumber and curd to reduce weight but, after two days, I am back to my chocolates and sweets.”

“But yes, one thing that I follow is to drink plenty of water and lots of fruits. I think these two are very important for our health,” she signed off.

