‘Kaleerein’ challenges societal pressures on girls about marriage

Mumbai, 02 February, 2018: It’s said that marriage is not a destination but a journey two people set out on together. It is all about finding perfections in each other's imperfections rather than getting your partner to change as per your own personal preferences. So, then why should a girl change herself or portray herself to be someone she is not, only to land a suitable match in the marriage market?

If the foundations of your rishtaa are laid by saying that you can swing a party for 15 guests at home at a 1-hour-notice or by claiming that you are proficient at 19 different cuisines (when you can barely cook to save your life!) or pretending that you don’t wear western outfits or that you have no career aspirations and are content with just tending to the upkeep of the entire sasuraal, you are just setting yourself up for failure.

Drawing insights from this concept, Zee TV is all set to launch a new fiction offering, Kaleerien - the story of Meera, a small-town girl from Punjab, who chooses to assert her individuality against the reality of bride grooming schools that are mushrooming all over Punjab; schools that prescribe a bucket-list of must-have qualities for a bride to land the perfect groom.

A free-spirited girl who wants to live life on her own terms, Meera values her uniqueness and is in search of a suitor who will accept her for the person she truly is. In keeping with its brand philosophy - Aaj Likhenge Kal, Zee TV, through Kaleerein, continues to provide a glimpse into the life and aspirations of the common man and the stereotypes they break to shape an extraordinary tomorrow.

Kaleerein is co-produced by Nikhil Sinha and Priya Mishra of Triangle Films and will go on air on 5 February 2018 and air every Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm on Zee TV. Making her debut as the effervescent Meera will be debutante Aditi Sharma while popular actor Arjit Taneja will be seen as the male protagonist in the show.

Actor Aditi Sharma, who essays the lead role of Meera in the show, said, “In our country, girls are expected to groom themselves and imbibe ‘expected’ qualities and skills before they embark on this new journey with their man. Meera stands out from the rest because she refuses to lose her identity because of societal pressures surrounding marriage. Meera is the modern millennial Indian woman who doesn’t wish to conform to the stencil of the perfect Indian bride, refusing to put up an act to impress the ideal suitors. These ideologies resonate very strongly with me because, just like her, I too believe in living life on my own terms without giving in to societal pressure. Meera’s independent and individualistic demeanour are what attracted me to Kaleerein, and I hope that I am able to drive positive change in the viewers’ mindsets.”

Actor Arjit Taneja, who essays the role of Vivaan, said, “Kaleerein offers a very important perspective about marriage and the pressures women deal with while their families are on the lookout for the perfect groom. My character, Vivaan, is an NRI hailing from Punjab who has certain expectations from his life partner and wants his wife to meet them. A shrewd businessman, Vivaan’s character is very intriguing and quite different from the roles I have played in the past. I am looking forward to this exciting experience and hope that the audience will accept me in this new endeavor.”

Co-producer Triangle Film Productions, Priya Mishra said, “Kaleerein, through its light-hearted narrative, analyses societal pressures put on women to change themselves in order to bag the perfect groom. The show will showcase Meera’s approach to various situations from a very different lens and how she handles these pressures. We have consciously named the show Kaleerein because it signifies good wishes and a happy beginning for a bride and not a ploy to rob her of her identity. ”

As Meera dodges the hullabaloo surrounding marriage and faces many predicaments and dilemmas, will she be able to defy stereotypes and find a suitable groom for herself who loves her for the person she is? Let's find out on 5 February.