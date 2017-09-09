Good news for the fans of the eminent folk singer, Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya!

Aakash Aath’s musical show Good Morning Aakash is all set to celebrate Bhattacharya’s birthday on 11 September by paying a tribute to him.

So, what’s the plan?

Well, team Dohar will be seen performing in the coming episode. The band Dohar was co-founded by Kalika Prasad with an aim of reviving the folk music tradition of Northern and Eastern Bengal. Also a researcher, he was known for his contribution in myriad movies.

So, gear up for the episode. It will be aired at 7 am- 9 am.

For the uninitiated, Kalika Prasad died in a road accident this year. The above photo is an older one featuring him with his band members.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.