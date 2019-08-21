News

Kalyani accuses Ketki of Atul’s kidnapping in Tujhse Hai Raabta

21 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Kalyani and Anupriya are worried for Atul, as he has been missing for a while. All their attempts to reach him fail.

Atul has actually been kidnapped by Waman, but Kalyani and Anupriya are unaware of it.

Meanwhile, Ketki is already creating much havoc in their life.

Kalyani and Anupriya suspect her and thus accuse her of kidnapping Atul.

Ketki had been blaming Atul for being a terrorist and helping anti-national activities.

Malhar is not ready to believe Kalyani’s allegations as Ketki is his spy agent who has been helping him.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

