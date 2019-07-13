Kalyani and Malhar learn about the racket run in Moksh's day care in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: In the last episode we saw that while Kalyani is enquiring about Waman, Anupriya and Sarthak also come to the hospital. They disguise like a couple who want to adopt a baby. With this, they learn that Waman has kept Moksh somewhere else. They demand a baby with same description like Moksh. So Waman tells them that he will get such baby from somewhere else.

Kalyani follows him. Before leaving, she informs Malhar about all the happenings. She gets shocked when Waman reaches to the same day care where Sampada keeps Moksh,

Tonight’s episode begins with Waman taking the truck to the same day care where Sampada keeps Moksh. Kalyani gets shocked to see that. She shares the location with Malhar. Malhar leaves from the hospital where he has kept Mugdha. Kalyani gets very restless as she doesn’t want Waman to take Moksh to the hospital. She doesn’t wait for Malhar and enters the day care.

She sees a room locked. Kalyani tries to open it with a hari pin which actually works. She enters the room but finds no one there. Kalyani gets even tensed and restless as she doesn’t find Moksh anywhere. But inside she finds an old fashioned door where she hears sound of some babies crying.

Kalyani gets very shattered to see the babies and the day care manager running a secret racket. She hits the manager with a wooden rod as she gets very furious with him. His goons try to hold her but Kalyani hits them too and asks the manager about Moksh. By that time Malhar comes to the day care. He calls Kalyani, she asks him to come downstairs in the godown.

Malhar arrests the goons but Kalyani is worried as she doesn’t find Waman and Moksh anywhere. Kalyani and Malhar gets shattered when the manager tells them that Kalyani is a partner in crime with him. He also tells Malhar that he has proofs against her. The manager shows the photos of Kalyani where she is handing over the babies to their parents.

Kalyani apologizes to Malhar and reveals that she used to disguise as a care taker in the day care to meet Moksh. The manager even shows Malhar a paper where Kalyani has signed a paper to be partner with them. The manager keeps on pretending that Kalyani was with them in the racket.

The child welfare officer present there asks Malhar to arrest his wife Kalyani (Reem Shaikh)along with others. Kalyani gets very shocked to hear that. She keeps on asking Malhar whether he trusts her or not. But Malhar falls short in words due to the proofs against her. Meanwhile, Atharva and Sampada celebrate as Kalyani gets trapped in their plan. In the mean time, Malhar agrees to take charge of Kalyani’s case. He arrests Kalyani by tieing her hands with cuffs. On the other hand, Sampada tells Atharva about her plan.

Kalyani on the other hand gets very hurtful as Malhar is forced to arrest her. Sampada on the other hand determines to force Malhar to give her the custody of Moksh and also the passports.

Malhar comes to his cabin in the police station. He is very disappointed as he had to arrest Kalyani even though she is innocent. He decides to safeguard Kalyani and Moksh at any cost.

After some time, Malhar comes to the lock-up to talk to Kalyani. Kalyani asks him to look for Moksh as his life is danger. Meanwhile, Atharva comes to the police station. He pretends to be very tensed for Moksh. Atharva blames Malhar and Kalyani for kidnapping Moksh.

He threatens Malhar to do the same kind of emotional drama in front of the media and make Kalyani suffer in the jail for the rest of her life. He also keeps a deal in front of Malhar to give them their passports back so they can let him live with Kalyani and Moksh peacefully.

Malhar still determines to get Atharva arrested. Kalyani makes him understand that they should agree for the deal for Moksh. Still Malhar determines to get Atharva arrested and get back Moksh with a right way.

After some time Anupriya and Sarthak arrive at the police station as they learn that Kalyani is arrested. Kalyani tells Anupriya that she will go to any level for Moksh and she can even go against Malhar.