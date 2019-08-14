News

Kalyani demands police protection for Anupriya in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Kalyani and Malhar are already having differences. The situation gets worse now.

In the upcoming episode, Anupriya is attacked by some people and is badly injured. Kalyani rushes her mother home.

She then goes to the police station and asks Malhar to give police protection to her mother.

It is shown that Anupriya has been attacked because she is considered to be a terrorist's wife.

Malhar is in a dilemma about giving protection to a suspect's wife.

But Kalyani asks him to give protection to her mother as normal person.

Will Malhar stand by Kalyani in this time of trouble?

