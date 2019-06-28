News

Kalyani’s PLAN to BACKFIRE in Tujhse Hai Raabta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jun 2019 03:01 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) has been gaining immense popularity among the audiences.

Viewers are in love with Kalyani and Malhar’s romantic nokjhok and their tashan with Atharv.

The upcoming tracks are set to entertain the audiences to another level with a lot of twists, turns, and drama.

In the forthcoming episodes, Atharv makes fun of Malhar for owing a comparatively old bike. He belittles Malhar, which does not go down well with Kalyani. Hence, she plans to spoil Atharv’s luxurious bike by painting it in the night. In the morning, it is revealed that by mistake, Kalyani painted Malhar’s bike, which makes Malhar furious. Atharv enjoys the entire fiasco and leaves with a wicked smile on his bike.

Kalyani feels sad that her plan has backfired miserably. However, Anupriya assures her that Atharv would return within five minutes, as she has mixed something in his breakfast that would make his stomach upset.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Malhar in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Atharv in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Tujhse Hai Raabta Spoiler, Tujhse Hai Raabta Spoiler Alert, Tujhse Hai Raabta Update, Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update, Tujhse Hai Raabta Track, Tujhse Hai Raabta Upcoming Episode, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Salman Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman Khan's cycle...
  • The rain gods are blessing us as they did on our wedding day: Ridheema Tiwari on her first wedding anniversary[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    The rain gods are...
  • Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape gets its launch date and time slot[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape...
  • Is CONTROVERSY the flavour of Nach Baliye Season 9?[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Is CONTROVERSY the...
  • 22 Yards[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    22 Yards' set for...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Zee TV to launch a new...

Slideshow

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh

Celebs grace Sumit Mishra’s art show - Vimarsh
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Juhi
Juhi
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre

past seven days