Kalyani’s PLAN to BACKFIRE in Tujhse Hai Raabta

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta (Full House Media) has been gaining immense popularity among the audiences.

Viewers are in love with Kalyani and Malhar’s romantic nokjhok and their tashan with Atharv.

The upcoming tracks are set to entertain the audiences to another level with a lot of twists, turns, and drama.

In the forthcoming episodes, Atharv makes fun of Malhar for owing a comparatively old bike. He belittles Malhar, which does not go down well with Kalyani. Hence, she plans to spoil Atharv’s luxurious bike by painting it in the night. In the morning, it is revealed that by mistake, Kalyani painted Malhar’s bike, which makes Malhar furious. Atharv enjoys the entire fiasco and leaves with a wicked smile on his bike.

Kalyani feels sad that her plan has backfired miserably. However, Anupriya assures her that Atharv would return within five minutes, as she has mixed something in his breakfast that would make his stomach upset.

