Kalyani's sindoor khela rasam in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ranbir confesses his love to Prachi again in Kumkum Bhagya, and other spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Sindoor Khela rasam for Kalyani’s wedding



In the upcoming episode, Atharv tries to be romantic with Kalyani, which makes Malhar jealous. Post the engagement, the family gears up for their wedding. Later, the family plans the sindoor khela rasam for Kalyani’s wedding.



Bepanah Pyaar: Raghbir troubled by media over Sukanya’s case



In the upcoming episodes, Raghbir finds it tough to convince his own family members about him not knowing Sukanya.



The issue will become a very sensitive one with the media doing all that it takes to create a big story out of it. Sukanya addresses the media and tells them that she is not here to claim her love but to wish Raghbir all the very best for moving on from the love life he had with her.



Meanwhile, media personnels also get proof against Raghbir in this case. Raghbir avoids meeting the media, as he does not have any answers to their queries. Pragati, an employee in Raghbir’s office, helps him stay away from the media when they enter the office.



At home, Raghbir’s parents are worried about their son’s mental health and decide to consult a psychiatrist.



Also, Devraj personally requests Misha’s father to trust Raghbir and carry out the wedding preparations as planned.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat tells Guddan that he loves her



In the upcoming episode, Guddan is fighting for her life, and Akshat is performing a maha aarti. He walks on burning coal for his beloved wife.



Akshat, who wants her wife to be normal again, says 'I love you' to her. However, Guddan is still unconscious.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Rocky to accompany Ranvijay and Happy on their honeymoon



In the upcoming episode, RV and Happy are off for their honeymoon. Rocky is alarmed to see Happy going to an unknown place alone with RV. Rocky fears RV’s intentions and follows Happy and RV to the same honeymoon spot.



Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir confesses his love to Prachi again



In the upcoming episode, Ranbir does his best to get into a situation where he can confess his love for Rhea. Ranbir expresses his feelings of love thinking that it is Rhea with him, but again, it is Prachi instead.