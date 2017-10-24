Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular series Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that airs on Star Plus is known for its interesting twists and turns.

The ardent viewers of the daily have recently witnessed a high voltage drama in the show where Vansh (Kabeer Kumar) married Saras (Swati Kapoor) to take revenge from Uma (Avinesh Rekhi).

Now, we hear, amidst all the problems, the audience will get to witness a divorce drama in its upcoming episodes.

Our source informs us, “Vansh wants Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and Uma to get divorced. Kanak will get only 30 days time to stay at Uma’s place.

While Kanak will be trying her best to impress Uma so that things get sorted out soon between the two.

Palomi (Madhura Naik) will be creating troubles for Kanak and Uma. Palomi will put sindoor and dress up like Uma’s bride.”

It would be interesting to watch whether Kanak manages to mend her relations with Uma!

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

