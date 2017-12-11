Hot Downloads

Kanak and Uma to get separated in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 06:53 PM

Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji now gears up for some major twists in its forthcoming episodes.

Yes, we hear that some heartbreaking moments are in store for the viewers of the popular series which airs on Star Plus.  

Our source informs us that, the audience will be witnessing some major drama in the coming episodes wherein circumstances will lead towards the separation of Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Kanak (Rhea Sharma). Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) and Paulomi (Madhura Naik) will team up against Kanak to separate her from Uma.

The duo will head towards divorce and Uma will marry Paulami against his will. He will marry Paulomi just to keep his words given to Maasi.

Is this going to be the end of Kanak and Uma’s relationship?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

